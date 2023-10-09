DGP calls for synergy among security forces, intelligence agencies

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday called for synergy between the different security forces and intelligence agencies and stressed the optimum use of technology, security gadgets, and Closed-Circuit Television Cameras (CCTVs).

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a joint meeting of senior officers of Police, paramilitary CRPF, Army, and intelligence agencies at the Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, to review the security arrangements regarding the upcoming visit of President of India Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Kashmir, the DGP stressed for optimum synergy among different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of the President.

He directed the officers that proper briefings should be ensured for all the personnel deployed.

Addressing the officers, Singh emphasised patrolling and night domination.

He stressed maintaining alertness for which he advised a system of random checkpoints and joint patrolling to be put in place to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in the periphery of Srinagar city.

The DGP emphasised the officers to keep an eye on the activities of suspicious elements and enjoined intelligence agencies to share any intelligence on a real-time basis.

He stressed the optimum use of resources and utilisation of technology and security gadgets including CCTVs as part of the deployment.

Singh said that a comprehensive communication network should be ensured to coordinate among the agencies involved in the security arrangements.