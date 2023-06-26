DGP chairs Amarnath Yatra security review meet with Jammu-based officers

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday chaired a joint meeting of Jammu Zone Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) officers at Police Control Room (PCR) Jammu to review the security arrangements and deployment plans for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu Zone.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that addressing the meeting, the DGP emphasised on all the officers to maintain close coordination which he said was of utmost importance to ensure an incident-free yatra.

He directed that the sectoral officers and PCRs should have the information regarding the availability and location of special teams like drone units, BD squad, Dog squad, and QRTs to ensure that services of these teams are utilised on a real time basis in case of any emergency.

Singh reiterated that every officer deputed for the yatra should be aware of his or her role of responsibility.