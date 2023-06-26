DGP chairs Amarnath Yatra security review meet with Jammu-based officers

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday chaired a joint meeting of Jammu Zone Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) officers at Police Control Room (PCR) Jammu to review the security arrangements and deployment plans for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu Zone.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that addressing the meeting, the DGP emphasised on all the officers to maintain close coordination which he said was of utmost importance to ensure an incident-free yatra.
He directed that the sectoral officers and PCRs should have the information regarding the availability and location of special teams like drone units, BD squad, Dog squad, and QRTs to ensure that services of these teams are utilised on a real time basis in case of any emergency.
Singh reiterated that every officer deputed for the yatra should be aware of his or her role of responsibility.
He directed for effective and efficient deployment at Yatri Niwas Jammu, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, and other important places for safe and secure yatra.
The DGP directed for the use of drones and other necessary tools to monitor the security of yatris.
He directed the officers to ensure that all SOPs issued for the purpose are followed in letter and spirit.
Singh directed for erecting hoardings with phone numbers along the yatra route so that any yatri seeking any assistance could reach out to Police without any difficulty. He directed the officers to issue SOPs to the field officers and conduct the mock drills as recommended in SOPs and get ready for the forthcoming task.
The DGP directed for sufficient deployment of manpower at railway stations and airports to assist the travelling yatris.
With regard to vehicular traffic movement, he directed to ensure that lane discipline was followed to avoid unnecessary jamming.
Singh directed that every Traffic Police personnel deployment for traffic management should be given wireless coverage, which he said was an effective tool for real time coordination.
“Any traffic jamming at any place on the highway should be communicated with all the beat officers so that necessary steps are taken accordingly,” he said.
The DGP directed for using cameras and other necessary tools to monitor the vehicular movement.
He directed the officers to formulate contingency plans, with focus on disaster management and swift response mechanisms to deal with any untoward situation during the yatra.
Singh directed for installing CCTV cameras at all important locations including community kitchens, eateries, and petrol pumps to monitor the movement of suspects.
He said that the incharge commander was the first respondent of any incident and that the commander should be ever ready for the immediate action plan and handling situation.
The meeting discussed some specific measures, which would be enforced for ensuring rapid and unhindered movement of the yatris.
Installation of X-ray scanning at appropriate locations, highway patrolling, establishment of special and model checkpoints, constituting the special assistance teams for yatris and supervision and monitoring the yatris movement through joint control rooms was also discussed during the meeting.
ADGP Jammu appraised the DGP regarding the security measures being adopted for smooth and safe conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
SSP Jammu, SSP Samba, SPP Kathua, SSP Udhampur and SSP Ramban also briefed about the arrangement formulated in their respective districts as also on National Highway.
The DGP later visited the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu and took stock of arrangements of security deployments, logistic facilities for yatris, and traffic arrangements for vehicle parking being put in place for the Amarnath Yatra.
ADGP Jammu Zone, IG CRPF Jammu Sector and other senior officers of Police and CAPFs accompanied the DGP.
He took a round of the complex and parking area for yatri vehicles.
Singh directed for completing and finalising all the necessary arrangements on ground with respect to the security of the camp.
He stressed the monitoring of security and traffic plan arrangements by senior officers on a regular basis.
The DGP directed for area domination surrounding the base camp and also day and night patrolling to ensure safe and smooth conduct of the yatra.
ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP CRPF Jammu Sector M C Laddha, IGP Armed and IRP Jammu M N Tiwari, DIG Armed Jammu Sarah Rizvi, DIG IRP Jammu Nisha Nathyal, DIG Traffic Jammu Shridhar Patil, DIG BSF Prabhakar Joshi, SSPs of district Jammu, PCR Jammu, Security Jammu, Crime Branch Jammu, CID SB and CI Jammu, Operations Jammu, Traffic NHW and APCR Jammu, officer representatives of Army’s 16 Crops and 26 Division SSB and CISF attended the meeting in person.
DIG DKR Range Sunil Gupta, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range M Suleiman Choudhary, SSPs of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, and Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing.