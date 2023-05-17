DGP chairs joint security meet, reviews arrangements for G20 summit

Srinagar: Chairing a high-level joint security meeting at Police Headquarters here Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday reviewed the security scenario of Kashmir zone and reviewed deployment and security measures for the forthcoming G20 event.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that stressing for further strengthening the coordination among all the forces, the DGP said that a close liaison should be maintained at every level to foil any attempt of troublemakers and strict action should be taken against any person involved.

He directed for increased patrolling and night domination to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance.

Singh stressed on maintaining alertness for which he advised placement of checkpoints and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-national elements, especially on inter-district routes and in peripheries.