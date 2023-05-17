DGP chairs joint security meet, reviews arrangements for G20 summit

Srinagar: Chairing a high-level joint security meeting at Police Headquarters here Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday reviewed the security scenario of Kashmir zone and reviewed deployment and security measures for the forthcoming G20 event.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that stressing for further strengthening the coordination among all the forces, the DGP said that a close liaison should be maintained at every level to foil any attempt of troublemakers and strict action should be taken against any person involved.
He directed for increased patrolling and night domination to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance.
Singh stressed on maintaining alertness for which he advised placement of checkpoints and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-national elements, especially on inter-district routes and in peripheries.
He stressed measures to ensure security of vital installations and protected persons.
The DGP advised the officers that the security plans should be reviewed in view of changing circumstances and be executed on ground efficiently to foil any nefarious design of the anti-national elements.
He stressed strengthening both border and hinterland security grid and enjoined upon the officers to focus on counter-terrorist operations and to target the Over Ground Workers’ network if any.
Singh stressed for strengthening measures for intelligence collection, especially at ground level and its sharing among the forces.
Reviewing the arrangements and deployment plans for the forthcoming G20 meeting, he discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of the event and directed the officers to ensure that all the necessary arrangements were in place well in time.
The DGP also discussed threadbare the emerging challenges and their countermeasures.
He emphasised coordinated security arrangements for the event among all the forces besides with civil administration.
Singh stressed for reviewing all the arrangements jointly by all the stakeholders to ensure synergy and better coordination.
Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGP CRPF J&K Nalin Prabhat, ADGPs S J M Gillani, S D Singh Jamwal, M K Sinha, Vijay Kumar, IGP BSF Ftr Headquarters Kashmir Ashok Yadav, IG CRPF (Ops) Kashmir M S Bhatia, IGP Traffic J&K Vikramjeet Singh, IGP Headquarters PHQ B S Tuti, BGS Ops 15th Corps Dahiya, DIGs Sujit Kumar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Abdul Qayoom, and Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, AIGs of Police Headquarters, SSP Security, SSP Traffic Srinagar besides Kashmir based IR and AP Commandants attended the meetings at the Police Headquarters.
DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, and all other District SSPs of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.
At the very outset of the meeting, district SSPs and Range DIGs briefed about the prevailing security scenario in their respective jurisdictions besides measures taken to ensure a peaceful environment in Kashmir.
DIG CKR along with SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, SSP Security, and SSP Traffic City Srinagar gave detailed presentations regarding the deployment and security plans put in place for conduct of the event.