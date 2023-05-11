DGP chairs joint security review meeting in Reasi

Srinagar: Chairing a joint security review meeting in Reasi on Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh called for the use of new generation technology including apps to enhance operational capability.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a joint meeting of officers from J&K Police and Army and reviewing the security and crime scenario of the district, the DGP stressed on the use of new generational technology.
The DGP visited Mahore area in Reasi district where he sought reports from jurisdictional officers about the prevailing security scenario in the district.
The officers briefed the DGP about various measures taken with regard to the security as also for crime control.
He was also apprised regarding the actions being taken to ensure a robust area domination grid to maintain peace and stability in the district.
Addressing the officers, Singh appreciated the synergy amongst the forces for maintaining peace in the area.
He said that Reasi district was a sensitive place as it connects with the border district of Rajouri as well as Kashmir.
The DGP said that there might be attempts of crossover and as such all the forces should work in unison.
He directed the officers to be vigilant on all fronts particularly while keeping track of movements of anti-national elements and their supporters.
Singh directed for taking stringent actions against people found involved in providing any kind of support to terrorists.
He directed all officers to monitor activities of all suspects besides the elements attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border.
He directed for devising joint area domination plans for the district with involvement of PRIs and Village Defence Groups (VDGs) for monitoring and generation of human intelligence.
Singh also stressed upon jurisdictional officers for taking stringent action against the people found involved in narco-trade.
The DGP emphasised on organising Police Cooperative Purchasing Group (PCPG) meetings extensively and briefing the people about their role and responsibilities and communicating concerns.
He directed for circulating contact numbers of the Police and security forces for information generation and said that the cooperation of people was must for maintaining peace in the area.
DIG UR Range Muhammad Suleman Choudhary, AIG (T&P) PHQ J S Johar, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta, Deputy Commander 11 Sector RR Chanderkote Vijay Kumar, Col 1/9 GR B K Swakmi, and Col 58 RR Mahore Apratim Ritesh also attended the meeting.