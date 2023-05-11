DGP chairs joint security review meeting in Reasi

Srinagar: Chairing a joint security review meeting in Reasi on Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh called for the use of new generation technology including apps to enhance operational capability.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a joint meeting of officers from J&K Police and Army and reviewing the security and crime scenario of the district, the DGP stressed on the use of new generational technology.

The DGP visited Mahore area in Reasi district where he sought reports from jurisdictional officers about the prevailing security scenario in the district.

The officers briefed the DGP about various measures taken with regard to the security as also for crime control.