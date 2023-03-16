DGP chairs security review meet in Rajouri

Rajouri: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday asked the field officers to put in more efforts to track down terrorists involved in the January 1 Dhangri attack.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a security review meeting of all the security force organisations at Rajouri, he also called for further strengthening the intelligence network at the grass root level.

The DGP appreciated the synergy between the forces and intelligence agencies saying, “The evil intentions of Pakistan and its terror agencies had been foiled.”

The situation, especially the anti-terror operation post Dhangri attack was discussed during the meeting following which the Police chief underlined the need for more efforts to track culprits involved in the attack.