DGP chairs security review meet in Rajouri

Rajouri: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday asked the field officers to put in more efforts to track down terrorists involved in the January 1 Dhangri attack.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a security review meeting of all the security force organisations at Rajouri, he also called for further strengthening the intelligence network at the grass root level.
The DGP appreciated the synergy between the forces and intelligence agencies saying, “The evil intentions of Pakistan and its terror agencies had been foiled.”
The situation, especially the anti-terror operation post Dhangri attack was discussed during the meeting following which the Police chief underlined the need for more efforts to track culprits involved in the attack.
He also directed for alertness on borders and in the hinterland and emphasised on using the border SPOs for creating a strong border intelligence network besides utilising the services of VDGs more efficiently and in an organised manner.
“Pakistan is using all methods to involve our youth in the drug menace,” Singh said. “Regular seizure of various consignments of narcotics has foiled their evil designs.”
He said that stern actions and synchronised efforts of all the forces would demolish the entire network of drug trade.
The DGP emphasised on strengthening checkpoints on the highways to keep check on transportation of drugs, weapons, and other criminal activities.
During the meeting, senior officers of the Army, J&K Police, and paramilitary CRPF, and intelligence agencies held threadbare discussion on security issues of Rajouri-Poonch range.
ADG Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, GOC 25 Infantry Division Y S Ahlawat, GOC Romeo Force Mohit Trivedi, DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam, SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra, CO IRP 2nd Battalion Randeep Kumar, CRPF Commandant Ram Meena, ASP Rajouri, ASP Nowshera also attended the meeting.
A J&K Police spokesman in the statement said that during the meeting, discussions were held on the infiltration bids of terrorists, supply of weapons and narcotics from across the border besides other issues of security concerns.
He said that during the meeting it was pointed out that Pakistani agencies were indulging in narcotics and weapon smuggling besides transportation of cash across the Line of Control (LoC) for funding terror activities.
“Many of such consignments have been interrupted by J&K Police and other security forces deployed in the area. The need and means to further augment the border and hinterland security grids were also discussed,” the Police spokesman said.