DGP decorates newly-inducted IPS officers with ranks

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday decorated 21 Police officers of the 1999 JKPS batch with IPS rank and handed over appointment letters in a pipping ceremony organised at Police Headquarters.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that congratulating and expressing happiness over the IPS induction of the deserving officers, the DGP thanked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration, officers at the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for their support in realising the long-pending issue of inductions.

He said that it was an honour for the J&K Police and for the officers whose services were recognised.

“As IPS officers there will be greater responsibilities and a bigger platform to serve country-wide,” Singh said.