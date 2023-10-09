DGP decorates newly-inducted IPS officers with ranks

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday decorated 21 Police officers of the 1999 JKPS batch with IPS rank and handed over appointment letters in a pipping ceremony organised at Police Headquarters.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that congratulating and expressing happiness over the IPS induction of the deserving officers, the DGP thanked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration, officers at the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for their support in realising the long-pending issue of inductions.
He said that it was an honour for the J&K Police and for the officers whose services were recognised.
“As IPS officers there will be greater responsibilities and a bigger platform to serve country-wide,” Singh said.
Lauding the services of all the inducted officers, he expressed hope that they would continue to bring more glory to J&K Police.
He also conveyed his congratulations to the families of the officers.
On the occasion, all the senior officers congratulated the newly-inducted officers and their families and wished them well for their future endeavours.
In his welcome address IGP Headquarters and CIV B S Tuti while giving brief information about the induction process said that the DGP had personally taken keen interest in the process and congratulated the officers of PHQ who worked day and night to get the induction process completed.
The 21 officers who were decorated on Monday include Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Mubassir Latifi Ameer, Shiv Kumar, Rashmi Wazir, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Sameer Rekhi, Jatinder Singh Johar, Zahid Nasim Manhas, Koshal Kumar Sharma, Showkat Ahmed Dar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Bakar Hussain Samoon, Firdous Iqbal, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Ranjit Singh Samyal, Muhammad Yaseen Kichloo, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Kotwal, and Muhammad Aslam.
Special DG CID, R R Swain; Special DG Crime, A K Choudhary; ADGP Armed, S J M Gillani; ADGP Coordination and Headquarters PHQ, M K Sinha, ADGP Railways, Sunil Kumar; IGP CID, Nitish Kumar; IGP Headquarters CIV PHQ, Bhim Sen Tuti; AIGs of PHQ; and JDP PHQ Riyaz Ahmad Darzi were also present on the occasion.