DGP, DG BCAS review Srinagar Airport’s security

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and Director General Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Zulfiquar Hasan reviewed the security of the Srinagar International Airport on Thursday.

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that a high-level meeting, to review the functioning of Srinagar International Airport besides taking stock of the security aspects was conducted by the DGP and DG BCAS at Srinagar.

The spokesman said that during the meeting, measures to ease the congestion at the Srinagar airport were discussed threadbare.

He said that it was decided to increase baggage checking machines at the main gate besides provision of electric vehicles to ferry the passengers from the main gate to the terminal was also envisaged.

The spokesman said that to facilitate the tourists, a Police facilitation counter would be opened at the airport besides a Police unit would be established to cater to the tourist requirements who presently have to come to Humamah for registration of any complaint or for redressal of any grievance.