DGP extends Ramadan greetings

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Thursday greeted the Police Department and people of Jammu and Kashmir on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in his message, the DGP said that the holy month of Ramadan, a period dedicated to fasting, service, and prayers teaches the value of patience and self-restraint besides promoting feelings of compassion and respect for others.

He expressed hope that this auspicious period would be a harbinger of peace, amity, communal harmony, and brotherhood and would bring progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP also prayed for the well being of the people of J&K.