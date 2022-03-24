DGP, FCH hold high-level security meeting

As per a statement, DGP J&K while addressing the meeting directed the officers for strengthening the security measures against terror violence.

He stressed for effective counter measures regarding terror crimes and directed for further strengthening of the security grids.

Singh directed the officers for enhancing the communication within the ranks as also between the sister agencies for desired results.

Singh directed the officers to ensure best possible security measures and drills to prevent the terror incidents directed against innocent people . The DGP stressed for strict action against the OGWs and elements involved in anti peace activities. He directed for target oriented approach of areas of domination.