DGP Flags off 120 motorcycles for police stations, Traffic Police

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh here Thursday flagged off 120 retrofitted motorcycles to be deployed with police stations and Traffic Police.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that speaking to media persons, the DGP said that it was an effort to empower the cops with additional mobility to ensure a quick and better response to any criminal activity.
He said that the cops riding this motorcycle would be connected with its concerned unit or control room.
“Besides they will be able to record and transmit any event,” Singh said.
He said that the deployment of these motorcycles would further strengthen the patrolling in border and city grids.
“Every day comes with a different challenge and J&K Police along with other security forces are ever ready to face every challenge,” the DGP said.