DGP for zero tolerance against any misconduct in Police force

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh while acting swiftly on the reports of misconduct by an Police official Tuesday issued strict directions to all rank and file in the Police force to act strongly against any official found involved in any sort of misconduct.
A senior Police official said that the DGP had directed all wing heads to take serious note of any kind of misconduct with the general public brought into their notice by any means.
"He has directed the officers to sensitise and advise their subordinate officers and officials to be fair in their conduct," the official quoted the DGP as having said.
The official said that the DGP directed that any act of misconduct should be taken with utmost seriousness to safeguard and improve the image of the J&K Police.
"PHQ has issued an advisory to all the Wing Heads of the J&K Police in this regard," he said.
"Let us have respect for the spirit of law while enforcing the rule of law,” the DGP said.
The directions have come in view of a case of misconduct by an SHO and other police station staff members in Ramban district with a doctor, the official said.
"The erring personnel have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated by the DIG DKR range," he said. “The DGP said that we are supposed to safeguard and protect against any wrong doings and injustice and have to be seen as Rakshak by the common people as has been said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." KNO