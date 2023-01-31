DGP for zero tolerance against any misconduct in Police force

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh while acting swiftly on the reports of misconduct by an Police official Tuesday issued strict directions to all rank and file in the Police force to act strongly against any official found involved in any sort of misconduct.

A senior Police official said that the DGP had directed all wing heads to take serious note of any kind of misconduct with the general public brought into their notice by any means.

"He has directed the officers to sensitise and advise their subordinate officers and officials to be fair in their conduct," the official quoted the DGP as having said.