DGP holds security review in Rajouri; inaugurates JIC, CCTV control room

Rajouri: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday stressed upon officers to “identify the people and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) supporting the anti-national elements and help sustain the terror ecosystem.”
He stated this, while chairing a security review meeting wherein he directed the officers to be more vigilant and keep pressure on anti-national elements and their supporters.
Earlier, DGP, who reached here on a day-long visit to the border district, inaugurated the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) and CCTV control room in Rajouri District Police Lines.
IGP CRPF Sandeep Khirwar, DIG CRPF Operations Jammu Zone, Rakesh Sathi, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh, SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar Sharma and other jurisdiction officers were present on the occasion.
He was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and AIG (Training, Policy) J S Johar.
While interacting with the officers and other personnel at CCTV control room, the DGP directed for monitoring the movement of suspect elements in the area minutely and carefully.
He said that such facilities were introduced in J&K Police to bring efficiency in the working of the Force.
After inaugurating and inspecting the newly inaugurated facilities, the DGP chaired the security review meeting. He appreciated the recent successes of J&K Police and other security forces against terrorism in different encounters.
He said, ‘The synergy between the forces has always been useful in our CT grid. Communication at the grass root level of all forces should be clear to achieve success against anti national elements.”
The DGP later interacted with the VDC members and appreciated their cooperation and support for Jammu and Kashmir Police in peace efforts.
He hoped that they would continue their cooperation with J&K Police and other security forces in tracking the anti-peace elements and providing a better and secure environment for the people.
Earlier, the DGP also visited the Army Hospital Rajouri, to know the welfare of the personnel injured in the encounter. The DGP also met the family members of the injured personnel.