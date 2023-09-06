DGP holds security review in Rajouri; inaugurates JIC, CCTV control room

Rajouri: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday stressed upon officers to “identify the people and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) supporting the anti-national elements and help sustain the terror ecosystem.”

He stated this, while chairing a security review meeting wherein he directed the officers to be more vigilant and keep pressure on anti-national elements and their supporters.

Earlier, DGP, who reached here on a day-long visit to the border district, inaugurated the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) and CCTV control room in Rajouri District Police Lines.

IGP CRPF Sandeep Khirwar, DIG CRPF Operations Jammu Zone, Rakesh Sathi, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh, SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar Sharma and other jurisdiction officers were present on the occasion.