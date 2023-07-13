DGP reviews progress of CCTV Surveillance Project in J&K

Srinagar: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh reviewed the progress and status of the UT wide CCTV Surveillance Project in a meeting held at Police Headquarters here today.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Armed J&K, SJM Gillani, ADGP Hqrs. PHQ J&K, M K Sinha, IGP Hqrs. PHQ J&K, B S Tuti, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG NKR Vivek Gupta, AIG (P&T) PHQ, Gurinderpal Singh, SSP PCR Kashmir Showkat Hussain Shah, DySP IT PHQ Junaid Hakeem, DySP (P&T) PHQ Sourab Prashar and Irfan Ahmed, Project Manager, IT Deptt. J&K at Police Headquarters Srinagar.

Members of the Task Force viz. DIG DKR Range Dr Sunil Gupta, DIG UR Range Mohd. Suleman Choudhary, DIG JSK Range Shakti Pathak, DIG RP Range Dr. Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG Traffic Range Jammu Shridhar Patil, SSP PCR Jammu Sargun Shukla and Sanjay Gaden, IT Consultant for J&K Govt. besides representatives of firms attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the DGP reviewed the advancements in the installation of CCTV cameras with senior officers and System Integrator of the project viz. M/S TCIL. Various aspects such as the civil and electrical works, the status of installation of hardware, network connectivity and storage were discussed in detail.

The DGP directed the System Integrator associated firms to take all measures to expedite the installation and commissioning of the project.

He also directed that the System Integrator should immediately place all pending purchase orders in order to make the project operational fully.

He said that second phase of the project is already being implemented for which he emphasized on the System Integrator to ensure that the first phase of the project should get completed urgently.

Earlier, in the meeting Chairperson of the Task Force, ADGP Armed J&K S.J.M Gillani and ADGP Headquarters PHQ M. K. Sinha apprised the DGP about the present status of the project. The officers also underlined certain issues which needed to be resolved for the completion of the project on time.