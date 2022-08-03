DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Ashoora, I-Day

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir to review the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the celebration of forthcoming Independence Day and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram functions.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that at the very outset of the meeting, the DGP sought reports from the officers about the security arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of 10th Muharram and the Independence Day celebrations in twin capital cities and all district headquarters across J&K.

He discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made for the smooth conduct of these functions and directed to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place well in time.