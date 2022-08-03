DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Ashoora, I-Day

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir to review the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the celebration of forthcoming Independence Day and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram functions.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that at the very outset of the meeting, the DGP sought reports from the officers about the security arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of 10th Muharram and the Independence Day celebrations in twin capital cities and all district headquarters across J&K.
He discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made for the smooth conduct of these functions and directed to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place well in time.
The national campaign, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and emerging challenges and their counter-measures were discussed threadbare during the meeting.
Referring to the continuous attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said that extra vigil was required to be maintained for the forthcoming 10th Muharram functions and Independence Day celebrations.
He directed the officers to ensure the implementation of joint mechanisms chalked out at different levels.
Stressing for further strengthening the coordination among all sister agencies and the civil administration, Singh said that to foil any attempt by troublemakers, a close liaison should be maintained at every level.
He directed increased patrolling, area domination, and Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) to ensure anti-peace elements were not given any chance to create any disturbance.
The DGP stressed maintaining alertness on the borders of the twin cities and on the national highway for which he advised placement of checkpoints and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-social and anti-national elements.
He also appreciated the work of the Police, CAPFs, and the Army for ensuring the peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
Singh directed for smooth traffic arrangements during the Independence Day celebrations, particularly routes leading to venues of functions in Srinagar and Jammu.
He said that parking slots should be identified so that people participating in these functions do not face any inconvenience.
The senior officers representing different units, and agencies briefed the meeting about the required steps to be taken to ensure peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations.
They also apprised the DGP regarding the overall security scenario and preventative measures in place in the areas under their command.
The officers also briefed about the security arrangement regarding the peaceful conduct of Muharram-ul-Haram functions.
ADG CRPF, J&K, Daljit Singh Choudhary, Special DGP CID R R Swain, IG CRPF Operations Kashmir Manvinder Singh Bhatia, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ Danish Rana, IG CRPF Srinagar Operations Sector Charu Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IG BSF Frontier Headquarters Kashmir R B Singh, IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, and SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal attended the meeting at PCR Kashmir.
ADGP Security S D Singh Jamwal and District SSsP of the Kashmir zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.