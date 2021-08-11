DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Independence Day

“There are also reports that Pakistan and its terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed are looking for opportunity to carry out some major attacks in Jammu region, and in Kashmir region. However, our security forces are alert. Our police are working in close coordination with intelligence and other security agencies. I am confident of thwarting designs of terrorists,” the DGP said.

He said: “Jamat-e-Islami, Hurriyat Conference and other separatist elements are very active in Jammu and Kashmir. They are responsible for sustaining militancy for pretty long time. They are still resorting to certain activities to give oxygen to militant outfits and support the terrorist structures in Jammu and Kashmir. But we are keeping a close eye on all such elements.”

In response to a question he said: “The NIA in coordination with police had planned a very large number of raids at various places over such elements. These raids have been successful. We have been able to lay our hands on valuable devices and inputs which would be helpful for investigation. More such actions in future are likely to follow.”

The DGP said: “Making irresponsible statements by some people does not mean police, security forces and other agencies, dare to harass people. We actually help and support people to create a security environment. However, the people who are involved in supporting and sustaining terrorism will not be spared.”

To another question, the DGP said: “We have already seized a very large number of properties belonging to Jamat-e-Islami after it was banned.” He said more such properties can be confiscated if Jamat members are found using them for supporting terror structure and terrorism.

He said, “Hundreds of properties (of Jamat) have been seized, so far.”

He said that “Pakistan and its sponsored agents from across the border are trying to activate certain Over Ground Workers (OGWs) to make them active.”

“Kishtwar police was keeping a track on such elements, and they have been able to lay their hands on some of them who had joined terror ranks and were about to get active and restore to act of terrorism,” he added, while referring to the recent arrest of two militants by Kishtwar police soon after they went missing in Dachhan.

He said: “We are looking for some other characters who are hand in glove with the elements working in Kashmir and they are also expressing their desires to joint militancy and restore to terror acts. I am sure police and security forces will be able to neutralize them.”

The DGP said that the “support structure” of militants like separatists and some working with Pakistan backed outfits and some on social media are “active to mislead and motivate youth to join terror”.

However, the security forces give chance to the misled youth to return home even during the encounters. “Our effort are afoot to counter the misinformation campaign and we will do it in stronger manner,” he added, and informed that so far, 40 misled youth (who had joined militancy) have returned to their families with the support of security forces.