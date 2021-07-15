DGP reviews security situation

“The DGP stressed upon officers to review the security of their respective districts regularly. He said that terrorists and their masters across the border are attempting to create disturbances and added that forces have to be extra alert to foil their evil designs,” the statement said.

“He emphasized that to combat terrorism more effectively a strategy for the strengthening of operational capabilities is needed for which joint operational drills of forces should be planned using latest electronic gadgets,” it said.

The DGP, according to the statement, said that “OGW networks which help in sustaining the terrorism and also involved in the recruitment of local youths need to be targeted”.

He said that with joint efforts various such networks were busted in the past and added that more intelligence sharing and coordination between forces would help in smashing more such networks.

Singh said that the law & order situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of people though the forces have to be vigilant. He however advised the officers to take firm action against law & order situation instigators.

The officers attending the meeting shared their views and also briefed the DGP about the current security scenario.