DGP reviews security situation in Jammu zone

Jammu: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday asked his officers to remain extra vigilant against the use of drones by militants.
He also directed the officers to keep special focus on measures to check the narcotics trafficking. “It is being used by the inimical elements to fund militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.” Singh stressed upon the officers to take stringent action against the elements found involved in drug trade.
He was chairing a high level joint security meeting at Police Headquarters here to review the security scenario in Jammu zone.
As per an official handout, the DGP said that militant outfits were continuously attempting to use drones for militancy activities and stressed upon the officers to remain extra vigilant and alert so that their evil attempts could be foiled. He also stressed on strengthening of police posts and nakas in border areas.
Singh directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their districts. He stressed upon the officers to ensure high alertness, especially in the border areas and hinterland to check any infiltration attempt.
The DGP, after obtaining the district assessments of prevailing security situation and arising challenges, directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.
He said that the action against militants should be continued and all the suspicious elements should be kept under check so as to foil their “ill designs aimed at disrupting normal lives of the people.” He stressed on the importance of maintaining close synergy between J&K Police and other security agencies to meet the security challenges.
While reviewing the security situation on the highway grid, the DGP directed the officers to intensify the naka checking on the thoroughfare and plug the gaps with strict security measures so that no room would be available to the “enemies of peace.” The DGP also stressed on strengthening of the city security grids.
Singh stressed upon the officers to take stringent action against the elements found involved in drug trade. The DGP also directed the officers for implementation of Covid SOPs in letter and spirit as also Covid appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming Eid festival.
At the very outset, the officers apprised the DGP regarding the security situation and measures put in place for the safety and security of the people in the areas under their command.
ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, IG CRPF Jammu, Padamakar, IG BSF Jammu, N S Jamwal, BGS 16 Corp, Arvind Chouhan, DIG, JKS Range, Atul Goel, representative of 26 infantry division Col G S Vijay Dalal, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli attended the meeting at Police Headquarters. Special DG CID J&K R.R Swain, Range DIsG and district SSsP of Jammu zone and Commandants of CAPFs/Armed Battalions attended the meeting through video conferencing.