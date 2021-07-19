DGP reviews security situation in Jammu zone

Jammu: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday asked his officers to remain extra vigilant against the use of drones by militants.

He also directed the officers to keep special focus on measures to check the narcotics trafficking. “It is being used by the inimical elements to fund militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.” Singh stressed upon the officers to take stringent action against the elements found involved in drug trade.

He was chairing a high level joint security meeting at Police Headquarters here to review the security scenario in Jammu zone.

As per an official handout, the DGP said that militant outfits were continuously attempting to use drones for militancy activities and stressed upon the officers to remain extra vigilant and alert so that their evil attempts could be foiled. He also stressed on strengthening of police posts and nakas in border areas.

Singh directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their districts. He stressed upon the officers to ensure high alertness, especially in the border areas and hinterland to check any infiltration attempt.