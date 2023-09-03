DGP reviews security situation in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Sunday called for strengthening the area domination plan and use of modern technologies along with human intelligence to monitor situation on Line of Control as well as hinterland in Rajouri and Poonch.
The police chief also took a review of various operational posts being established by police and other forces in border areas in the sub-region.
His visit came just a day after the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), during his two-day tour, visited several forward areas on and along the Line of Control (LoC).
DGP Dilbag Singh visited the forward location on Line of Control in Hamirpur area of Bhimber Gali sector in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district. He also visited Kalakote area in Rajouri district to take stock of hinterland security.
During his visit, J&K Police chief, while chairing the review meetings at two places, took stock of the prevailing security situation of Rajouri and Poonch districts particularly in context with the infiltration attempts, narco trade and drone activities from across the border.
He called for strengthening the security grid besides putting focus on strengthening the area domination plan.
“He directed for strengthening the security grid by activating Naka checking points on different routes to keep check on the terror activities,” said police, adding that he also stressed strengthening the area domination plan.
Alongside it, police said, Singh emphasized on utilizing modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the movement on borders and as also in the hinterland to prevent anti-national activities and incidents thereof.
During this visit, the DGP, while appreciating the joint efforts of police and other security forces, impressed upon the officers to work in synergy for providing a better security environment to the people especially to the people living in difficult terrains of Rajouri and Poonch areas.
The status of work for establishment of operation posts was also reviewed by the DGP.
These operation posts are being established by J&K Police along with Army in the border area to further augment the anti-terror grid and block the evil attempts from across the border.
Besides this, DGP directed for intensified manhunt against drug peddlers saying that agencies from across the border were using it against J&K youth.
“Narco-terror and cross border smuggling of narcotics is becoming a major challenge for forces with narcotics worth hundreds of crores have been seized in Rajouri and Poonch in the last few years. The J&K Police and other security forces are working shoulder to shoulder against the terrorism,” he said and hoped that forces would continue their good work with more dedication and coordination to realise the goal of terror free Jammu and Kashmir.
He also discussed an incident wherein the members of a particular community were targeted and said that such attempts were made by the anti-nation elements to harm the communal harmony. He issued directions for strict measures to prevent such incidents.
He applauded the role of local police in recent successes in neutralising terrorists and also appreciated the role of civilians particularly the VDG in anti-terror efforts.
The officers from army and police apprised the DGP regarding the present security scenario and the measures in place on the anti-terror front.
During these security review meetings in Rajouri and Poonch, which were attended by officers of Police and Army, DGP was accompanied by AIG (Training/Policy) PHQ, J S Johar, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Mohammad Haseeb Mughal and Army Commander Brig Deepak Nayak, Army CO Sambhav Sagar, SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and other jurisdictional officers.
In Rajouri, the meeting was attended by DIG Rajouri Poonch range Haseeb Mughal, CO 63 RR Madhusudan Guru, CO 63 RR, ASP Nowshera, Rafi Giri and other jurisdictional officers.