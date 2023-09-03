DGP reviews security situation in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Sunday called for strengthening the area domination plan and use of modern technologies along with human intelligence to monitor situation on Line of Control as well as hinterland in Rajouri and Poonch.

The police chief also took a review of various operational posts being established by police and other forces in border areas in the sub-region.

His visit came just a day after the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), during his two-day tour, visited several forward areas on and along the Line of Control (LoC).

DGP Dilbag Singh visited the forward location on Line of Control in Hamirpur area of Bhimber Gali sector in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district. He also visited Kalakote area in Rajouri district to take stock of hinterland security.

During his visit, J&K Police chief, while chairing the review meetings at two places, took stock of the prevailing security situation of Rajouri and Poonch districts particularly in context with the infiltration attempts, narco trade and drone activities from across the border.