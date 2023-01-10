DGP thanks J&K Govt for reimbursing educational expenses

Jammu: The Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, Dilbag Singh Tuesday extended his gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha and his administration for adopting a simplified procedure for reimbursement of educational expenses of children of police martyrs.
The government of Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 had issued an order vide Government Order No 27-JK (GAD) of 2023 for adoption of a simplified procedure for reimbursement of educational expenses of children of such personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who are martyred in course of performing duties attributed to militancy related incidents or violence.
The DGP said, “It is a wonderful initiative by the government which will help the wards of our fallen heroes in empowering their academic and career goals by removing the financial barrier.”
As per the order, reimbursement would be made for meeting the expenditure on account of education of wards of martyrs (two eldest children) up to class 12th in any School in the UT of J&K.
Under the scheme, the government will reimburse the expenditure towards monthly fee, transportation charges (upto a maximum ceiling of Rs 3,000 per child per month), one-time annual uniform charges (up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per child per year) and one-time expenditure on books (only text books prescribed by the respective Boards) if any, up to class 12th in any school (both government and private), within the territorial jurisdiction of the Union territory of J&K.
The schools would require to be duly recognized by the government and affiliated with the J&K Board of School Education/Central Board of School Education or any other registered Board in India. The private schools would treat these students as part of admission under EWS and reimbursement will be made accordingly.