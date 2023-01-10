DGP thanks J&K Govt for reimbursing educational expenses

Jammu: The Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, Dilbag Singh Tuesday extended his gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha and his administration for adopting a simplified procedure for reimbursement of educational expenses of children of police martyrs.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 had issued an order vide Government Order No 27-JK (GAD) of 2023 for adoption of a simplified procedure for reimbursement of educational expenses of children of such personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who are martyred in course of performing duties attributed to militancy related incidents or violence.

The DGP said, “It is a wonderful initiative by the government which will help the wards of our fallen heroes in empowering their academic and career goals by removing the financial barrier.”