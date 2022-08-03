DGP tours Srinagar city

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday toured Srinagar city and took stock of the on-ground deployment and later visited the Police Youth Development Centre Srinagar and reviewed its functioning.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during the tour, the DGP visited Noorbagh, Sadepora, Sangam, Eidgah, and other areas of the old city.
He also reviewed the on-ground security and deployment arrangements.
Interacting with the officers, the DGP said that every measure enforced by the J&K Police and other security forces was aimed at safeguarding the lives of the people.
He said Pakistan was continuously attempting malicious and false propaganda to vitiate the growing peace in J&K.
Singh said that J&K Police along with other security forces had been working and would continue to work to provide a better environment to the people.
He later visited the Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre in Srinagar and took stock of its functioning.
During his visit, the DGP interacted with the staff and the affected persons admitted to the centre.
He said that due to the cross-border involvement in large-scale smuggling of narcotics, many youth were falling to the drug menace.
“We need to fight their evil intentions collectively,” Singh said.
He said that those who come out of this habit deserve respect in society.
The DGP appreciated the staff for ensuring the effective functioning of the centre.
He assured all possible help from the Police Headquarters for further improving the facilities at the centre.
Singh said that J&K Police besides taking care of the drug-affected persons was working hard to stop the spread of the drug menace in J&K.
“J&K Police in the recent past seized a huge quantity of drug consignments sent from across the border aimed at harming the youth and generating funds for the terror groups,” he said.
The staff of the drug de-addiction centre apprised the DGP regarding the function of the centre.
During the current year, a total of 2451 drug-affected persons had been treated in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) while 247 drug-affected persons had been treated at the In-Patient Department (IPD) in the J&K Police drug de-addiction centres.
The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Headquarters, PHQ, M K Sinha; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar; SSP Srinagar, and other jurisdictional officers.