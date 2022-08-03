DGP tours Srinagar city

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday toured Srinagar city and took stock of the on-ground deployment and later visited the Police Youth Development Centre Srinagar and reviewed its functioning.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during the tour, the DGP visited Noorbagh, Sadepora, Sangam, Eidgah, and other areas of the old city.

He also reviewed the on-ground security and deployment arrangements.

Interacting with the officers, the DGP said that every measure enforced by the J&K Police and other security forces was aimed at safeguarding the lives of the people.