DGP visits Machil, Kishtwar, Ramban; reviews security arrangements

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday visited Kishtwar to take stock of the arrangements and security of the ongoing Machil yatra and chaired officers meeting to review the security scenario of the districts of Kishtwar and Ramban.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that he also took an aerial survey of the far-flung areas of the Kishtwar district.

It said that the DGP was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

The DGP first visited Machil and was joined by SSP Kistwar Shafqat Hussain.

Interacting with the Police, CISF officers, and soldiers deployed for the annual yatra, he emphasised upon them to work in tandem for the safe and secure yatra which was being held after two years.