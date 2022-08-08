DGP visits Machil, Kishtwar, Ramban; reviews security arrangements

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday visited Kishtwar to take stock of the arrangements and security of the ongoing Machil yatra and chaired officers meeting to review the security scenario of the districts of Kishtwar and Ramban.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that he also took an aerial survey of the far-flung areas of the Kishtwar district.
It said that the DGP was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.
The DGP first visited Machil and was joined by SSP Kistwar Shafqat Hussain.
Interacting with the Police, CISF officers, and soldiers deployed for the annual yatra, he emphasised upon them to work in tandem for the safe and secure yatra which was being held after two years.
The DGP stressed that the surveillance is maintained 24x7 enroute yatra and directed that security cover be spread over important places including the community kitchens.
He directed officers to ensure that all the basic amenities and assistance be provided to the yatris in need.
The DGP said that J&K Police in perfect synergy with all sister agencies had so far successfully conducted the ongoing Amarnath yatra which was in its last stage and stressed the same synergy among all stakeholders for the Machil yatra.
He directed that quick response be provided for immediate assistance to the yatris as and when required.
The officers of Police and CISF apprised the DGP about the measures taken for the smooth and secure yatra.
The DGP also interacted with the locals and heard their grievances. He congratulated them for their warm welcome and hospitality to the yatris.
The DGP assured them that all issues about the Police would be sorted out on a priority and those about the administration would be conveyed to them.
He along with ADGP Jammu paid obeisance at the Machil Mata Temple and prayed for the peace and welfare of the people of J&K.
The annual Machil Yatra started on July 25 and would culminate on September 5.
At the District Police Office Kishtwar, the DGP appreciated the work of the Police in Kishtwar for maintaining peace and order in the district.
He directed the officers to take stringent action against all those people involved in heinous crimes and those involved in drug peddling.
The DGP emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets and technology including CCTVs and drones to further augment the security of the district.
He also directed continuing actions against the anti-national elements.
SSP Kishtwar briefed the DGP about the overall security scenario of the district and regarding the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations and Raksha Bandhan festival.
The meeting besides ADGP Jammu and SSP Kishtwar was attended by ASP Kishtwar Rajinder Singh.
The DGP later visited Delta Force Headquarters, Ramban where he had detailed interaction with the GOC Major General Ajay Kumar, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Sunil Gupta, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma, and other territorial officers regarding the security scenario and highway security measures.
DIG DKR and SSP Ramban apprised the DGP about the security situation and arrangements for the Independence Day of the range and district.