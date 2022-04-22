DGP warns of increase in infiltration attempts on LoC

Rajouri: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday hinted at “rise in efforts of militant outfits to increase Infiltration attempts on the Line of Control.”
DGP was talking to media persons after concluding the encounter at Jammu’s Sunjwan.
“This was a fresh infiltration attempt. It suggests there may be an increase in infiltration attempts on the LoC,” he said.
The statement of DGP Dilbagh Singh came at a time when intelligence agencies recently issued an alert mentioning reports regarding an increase in the number of militants on launch pads ready to sneak into this side.
As per intelligence agencies, the number of militants has increased with the advent of summer season and melting of snow on mountain passes.
Recently some reports of suspicious movement in villages close to the Line of Control in Rajouri were received after which agencies suspected fresh infiltration but reports could not be collaborated.
“The statement of DGP Jammu and Kashmir has been taken as the authentication of intelligence inputs. In any case, the army is maintaining highest state of alertness," said official sources