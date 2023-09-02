Dhangri Killings | NIA arrests 2 for harbouring terrorists involved in attack

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons who had allegedly harboured terrorists involved in the five civilian killings in Dhangri village of Rajouri in January this year.

The duo identified as Nisar Ahmed alias Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain was formally arrested by the NIA on Thursday in the case RC-01/2023/NIA/JMU.

“They were produced before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, on Friday and were sent to 12 days NIA custody,” the NIA officials said. “Incidentally, both the accused were currently lodged at Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, in another case registered at Police Station Gursai, Mendhar, Poonch.”

On January 1, 2023, five persons were killed and others seriously injured in an attack by unknown terrorists.