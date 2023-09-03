Dhangri Terror Attack | 2 terrorists killed; 2 arrested by NIA

Srinagar: Stating that two terrorists were killed and two were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), J&K Police on Sunday said that they were committed to completely resolve the Dhangri terror attack.

“Two terrorists killed so far. Two arrested by NIA. We are committed to completely resolving this terror attack,” Police Media Centre, Jammu, wrote on X.

In the terror attack in Dhangri village, seven civilians were killed over two days. Four civilians were killed after terrorists opened fire at three houses separated by a distance of 50 metres from each other on January 1 this year.

The next day, two children aged 4 and 16 died in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at the house where the firing had taken place. One victim succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, on January 5, taking the toll to seven.

Fourteen villagers were injured in the twin attacks.