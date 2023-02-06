DHANGRI TERROR ATTACK | NIA team camping in Rajouri; records statements

Rajouri: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA), camping in Rajouri for more than two weeks in order to investigate the Dhangri terror attack case, has recorded over two dozen statements.

The case was handed over to the NIA on January 12. J&K Police is also assisting it in the investigation of the case.

Seven people, including two minors, were killed and fourteen others were injured in Dhangri village when the terrorists targetted members of the minority community on January 1 this year and also planted an IED, which exploded the next day (January 2) on the attack site.