DHANGRI TERROR ATTACK | NIA team camping in Rajouri; records statements

Rajouri: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA), camping in Rajouri for more than two weeks in order to investigate the Dhangri terror attack case, has recorded over two dozen statements.
The case was handed over to the NIA on January 12. J&K Police is also assisting it in the investigation of the case.
Seven people, including two minors, were killed and fourteen others were injured in Dhangri village when the terrorists targetted members of the minority community on January 1 this year and also planted an IED, which exploded the next day (January 2) on the attack site.
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his day-long visit to Jammu on January 13, while addressing media in the winter capital, had announced that both cases related to the Rajouri terror attack were handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
“The NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police will investigate jointly. The investigation will proceed keeping in mind all the incidents of terror attacks that took place in the last one and a half years,” Union Home Minister had said.
He was scheduled to meet Rajouri terror victims yet he could not do so due to inclement weather conditions. However, he had spoken to them over phone and assured them to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Meanwhile, official sources said, “A high-level team of the National Investigation Agency has been camping in Rajouri for the last more than two weeks. Top officers of the NIA are taking review of the investigation on a day-to-day basis.”
Sources said, “Statements of around two dozen people have so far been recorded in the case and statements of more people are to be recorded in the days to come.”
“Many people have also been questioned while questioning from several others is still going on,” official sources said.
“Besides, top officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were also taking day to day updates of the investigation. A top rank officer of an elite agency also visited Dhangri village a few days ago and took a first hand review of the investigation,” sources added.
On February 5, the families affected by the Dhangri terror attack had threatened to go on hunger strike if the perpetrators were not brought to justice at the earliest.