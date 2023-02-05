Dhangri victims give 15-day ultimatum to Govt to punish killers

Rajouri: The victim families of January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri Sunday gave a 15-day ultimatum to the government to complete the probe into the gruesome killings and punish the killers, failing which the entire village would go on an indefinite hunger strike.
The victim families of Dhangri on Sunday held a meeting with hundreds of locals of the area. The meeting was called by the victim families and held in open fields in Dhangri village.
The Dhangri attack of January 1 is being considered as one of the deadliest attacks on the civilian population in which seven persons were killed while 14 others were injured.
The Sunday’s meeting was led by the members of five families whose family members were either killed or injured while hundreds of people from different villages of the area also participated in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Saroj Bala said that the January 1 attack in their village was one of the deadliest attacks ever in the history of J&K and the deadliest attack on the civil population in the last decade.
She said that the entire area was still in a state of panic while the attackers were still roaming free and the authorities had no clue about them even after 35 days.
“A number of officers and teams of the security forces, intelligence agencies, and NIA visited us while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and even Union Home Minister Amit Shah had words with us and assured of action against the attackers but 35 days have passed and we have seen no result,” Bala said. Bala is the lone survivor in her family as her two sons Deepak Sharma and Prince Sharma were killed in the attack.
She said that people had full faith in the administration, security forces, and intelligence agencies and were hopeful that the culprits would be brought to book. Navneet Sharma, another member of the victim families, said that even after 35 days there was no clue of the attackers and the matter was yet to be taken to its logical conclusion.
“Although the government has given us financial compensation and employment, everyone knows that these cannot bring back our lost ones. We only want justice,” he said. The members of the victim families said that they would wait for the next 15 days and if there is no development, then the entire village would go on indefinite strike.