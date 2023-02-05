Dhangri victims give 15-day ultimatum to Govt to punish killers

Rajouri: The victim families of January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri Sunday gave a 15-day ultimatum to the government to complete the probe into the gruesome killings and punish the killers, failing which the entire village would go on an indefinite hunger strike.

The victim families of Dhangri on Sunday held a meeting with hundreds of locals of the area. The meeting was called by the victim families and held in open fields in Dhangri village.

The Dhangri attack of January 1 is being considered as one of the deadliest attacks on the civilian population in which seven persons were killed while 14 others were injured.

The Sunday’s meeting was led by the members of five families whose family members were either killed or injured while hundreds of people from different villages of the area also participated in the meeting.