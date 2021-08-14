Dheeraj, Dwivedi, Zubair among 9 officers get LG’s award

Jammu: Dheeraj Gupta Principal Secretary HUDD, M K Dwivedi and Zubair Ahmed Commissioner Secretaries GAD and FCS&CA respectively were among the 10 officers who bagged ‘Lieutenant Governor's Award for Honesty, Integrity & Meritorious Public Service’ for 2021.

The awards were announced by the GAD on the eve of 75th Independence Day.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Lieutenant Governor's Award for Honesty, Integrity & Meritorious Public Service for the year, 2021, in favour of these officers of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir... Each awardee shall be felicitated with a Gold Medal, cash prize of 51,000, citation and a certificate,” read an order issued by the GAD.

Besides Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department (HuDD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD), Zubair Ahmad, JKAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), the other awardees are: Rahul Sharma, JKAS, Excise Commissioner, J&K, Babila Rakwal, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JKEDA), Engineer Gurmeet Singh, Managing Director, JPDCL, Engineer Aafaq Showkat, Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Dr Rajeshwar Sharma, Medical Superintendent, Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu and Dr. Tajamul Hussain Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Budgam.