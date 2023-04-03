DHSK asks CMOs to increase testing

“In continuation to the Letter No DHSK/IDSP/826-39 dated March 29, 2023, regarding COVID-19 testing, it has been observed that there is no increase in the COVID-19 testing rate. Furthermore, there hasn’t been any increase in the proportion testing of RT-PCR which should be the benchmark of minimum 80 percent of total COVID-19 testing,” the letter reads.

“You are directed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing, proportion of RT-PCR testing and ensure the establishment of flu clinics at all the health institutions as per the guidelines issued by MoHFW,” reads the letter.

DHSK spokesman Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that since there had been a spike in COVID-19 cases, in order to test more and more people with symptoms of COVID-like illness it had been decided to increase the rate of testing.

“Test track and treat are basic fundamentals of COVID management,” he said.