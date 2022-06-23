DHSK issues advisory over possible outbreak of water borne diseases in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Thursday issued an advisory over a possible outbreak of water borne diseases in the valley in view of incessant rains and flash floods witnessed in Kashmir on Wednesday.

In the advisory, the DHSK has emphasised on hand hygiene and drinking boiled water.

The directorate has also advised to wash the food storage containers regularly and chlorinate the tap water for decontamination.

For rehydration, the DHSK has advised to use ORS, which can be also made at home by adding eight teaspoons full of sugar and one teaspoon full table salt to a pre-boiled litre of water.