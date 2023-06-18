Dhul Hijjah crescent sighted in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The crescent for the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah during which the annual Hajj pilgrimage takes place has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the country's Supreme Court announced on Sunday.

The Arab News reported that this means that the pilgrimage, which all healthy and able Muslims are required to undertake once in a lifetime, would start on June 26 and the day of Arafah would fall on June 27. It reported that those Muslims who are not performing the pilgrimage this year would celebrate Eid al-Adha on Wednesday June 28. Agencies