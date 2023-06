Srinagar: Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam on Monday announced that the Eid-ul-Adha would be observed on June 29 noting that the sighting of the Dhul Hijjaj moon was confirmed.

The Grand Mufti said that the Shul Hijjah moon was sighted on Monday evening, which means Eid-ul-Adha would be celebrated on June 29. He said ample evidence was received regarding the sighting of moon.