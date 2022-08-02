Did Pakistan play a role for IMF bailout, questions former GOC 15 Corps

Srinagar: Former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General Satish Dua Tuesday questioned whether Pakistan had played a role in the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, the former Corps Commander of Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Dua, who served in Kashmir during the “surgical strike” in September 2016, said, “Al Qaeda chief being killed in Kabul clearly shows the support he enjoyed there, more so as he was living in the house belonging to Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is the No 2 leader in Afghanistan.”