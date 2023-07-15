DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range chairs security review meet

Rajouri: Field officers of J&K Police in Pir Panjal were asked to adopt innovative intelligence collection and analysis besides human contacts in order to eliminate terror networks in the area. A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that directions to field officers of Police were issued during a security review meeting and intelligence conference held in Rajouri.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Rajouri Poonch Range, Haseeb Mughal along with Senior Superintendents of Police in twin districts Amritpal Singh from Rajouri and Vinay Kumar Sharma from Poonch.

According to the Police, the meeting was held to conduct a comprehensive security review of the ongoing anti-terrorist operations and to oversee the functioning of the intelligence network of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

ASP Headquarters Rajouri Vivek Shekhar, ASP Nowshera Muhammad Rafi Giri, DySP DAR Poonch Muhammad Shafiq, DySP PC Poonch Aijaz Ahmad, SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhatt, SDPO Manjakote Zafar Nawaz, SDPO Thanamandi Imtiyaz Ahmad, SDPO Nowshera Tussif Ahmad, DySP Headquarters Rajouri Mudassir Choudhary, DySP PC Rajouri Shivender Singh, and DySP DAR Rajouri Parupkar Singh also attended the meeting.