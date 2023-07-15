DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range chairs security review meet

Rajouri: Field officers of J&K Police in Pir Panjal were asked to adopt innovative intelligence collection and analysis besides human contacts in order to eliminate terror networks in the area. A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that directions to field officers of Police were issued during a security review meeting and intelligence conference held in Rajouri.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Rajouri Poonch Range, Haseeb Mughal along with Senior Superintendents of Police in twin districts Amritpal Singh from Rajouri and Vinay Kumar Sharma from Poonch.
According to the Police, the meeting was held to conduct a comprehensive security review of the ongoing anti-terrorist operations and to oversee the functioning of the intelligence network of Rajouri and Poonch districts.
ASP Headquarters Rajouri Vivek Shekhar, ASP Nowshera Muhammad Rafi Giri, DySP DAR Poonch Muhammad Shafiq, DySP PC Poonch Aijaz Ahmad, SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhatt, SDPO Manjakote Zafar Nawaz, SDPO Thanamandi Imtiyaz Ahmad, SDPO Nowshera Tussif Ahmad, DySP Headquarters Rajouri Mudassir Choudhary, DySP PC Rajouri Shivender Singh, and DySP DAR Rajouri Parupkar Singh also attended the meeting.
Issues related to internal security, terrorism, upcoming Muharram, Independence Day, Buddha Amarnathji Yatra, National Highway deployment, review of VDGs, guards and PSOs were discussed threadbare in the meeting.
The officers briefed the DIG Rajouri Poonch Range about their field intelligence grid, security deployments, and steps being taken by them to eradicate terror networks in their area of responsibility.
While reviewing the security scenario and ongoing anti-terror operations in the district, DIG Rajouri Poonch Range stressed upon the officers to put in sincere efforts towards eliminating the terror network by adopting innovative intelligence collection and analysis mechanisms besides human contacts.
It was enjoined upon all the officers to maintain utmost level of alertness and operational readiness to meet any challenge and eventuality and to ensure peaceful conduct of all upcoming events.