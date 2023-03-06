Dilbag Singh lauds synergy between Police, CRPF

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday lauded the synergy between J&K Police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that interacting with the incumbent IGP CRPF Jammu, Mukesh Chander Laddha who was accompanied by outgoing IGP CRPF Jammu, P S Ranpise who had called on the DGP at his office chamber here, the DGP discussed various issues and lauded the synergy between J&K Police and CRPF, which achieved greater heights during the tenure of the outgoing officer.
He said that it had helped a great deal in providing a peaceful atmosphere in the region.
The DGP appreciated the outgoing IGP P S Ranpise for his command and services and wished him good luck for the future assignments.
He also welcomed the new IGP CRPF Jammu Mukesh Chander Laddha and said that the understanding between the two forces would grow further under his command.
Singh said that J&K Police and CRPF had been working as one force and would continue to do so.
On the occasion, the DGP presented a memento to the outgoing IGP as a token of appreciation.