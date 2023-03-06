Dilbag Singh lauds synergy between Police, CRPF

He said that it had helped a great deal in providing a peaceful atmosphere in the region.

The DGP appreciated the outgoing IGP P S Ranpise for his command and services and wished him good luck for the future assignments.

He also welcomed the new IGP CRPF Jammu Mukesh Chander Laddha and said that the understanding between the two forces would grow further under his command.

Singh said that J&K Police and CRPF had been working as one force and would continue to do so.

On the occasion, the DGP presented a memento to the outgoing IGP as a token of appreciation.