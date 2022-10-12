DIPR launches 'The Beats of J&K' teaser to inspire aspiring music artists

Srinagar: To encourage and facilitate the local artists of Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talent, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Wednesday launched the teaser of a music show ‘The Beats of J&K’ with an avowed objective of providing them a platform to grow and make an indelible mark in their chosen fields on a larger canvas.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was scheduled to launch the initiative, designed to inspire budding artists to exhibit their distinguished skills, giving a much-needed push to local art forms in singing, dancing, and allied disciplines.
The initiative would give young people around J&K an opportunity to let their creativity and talent shine.
'The Beats of J&K' invited some aspiring, young performers to perform folk music compositions in new fusion music. This exclusive endeavor of DIPR would serve as a potent tool for promoting and preserving the folk art and regional folk music legacy of J&K, which has received huge acclaim the world over.
The programme would encourage music in all local dialects like Kashmiri, Dogri, Pahari, Gojri, Bhaderwahi, and other languages.
The initiative would connect the youth with their roots in the shape of local music and art forms.
