DIPR launches 'The Beats of J&K' teaser to inspire aspiring music artists

Srinagar: To encourage and facilitate the local artists of Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talent, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Wednesday launched the teaser of a music show ‘The Beats of J&K’ with an avowed objective of providing them a platform to grow and make an indelible mark in their chosen fields on a larger canvas.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was scheduled to launch the initiative, designed to inspire budding artists to exhibit their distinguished skills, giving a much-needed push to local art forms in singing, dancing, and allied disciplines.

The initiative would give young people around J&K an opportunity to let their creativity and talent shine.