Direct sightings reveal positive trends in Kashmir’s Hangul population

Srinagar: Direct sightings during biennial census has revealed positive trends in population of the critically-endangered Hangul, which is surviving in its last bastion Dachigam National Park and its adjoining areas in Kashmir.

Though the final count of the census is awaited, large Hangul herds were spotted during the exercise in the upper reaches of Dachigam National Park.

“Direct sightings during the census have revealed positive and encouraging trends in Hangul population. We spotted Hangul herds of 70 and 83 during the census. There is a good fawn-female ratio also,” Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Naqash told Greater Kashmir.

The census was conducted in around 800 sq-km of Hangul habitat in Dachigam, Brein, Nishat, Dara, Khimber, Khrew, Khanmoh, Tral, Shikargah, Khiram, Sindh, and Akhal.