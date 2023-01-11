DIRECTOR EMMRC POST NOT ADVERTISED | Has KU reserved key posts for ‘blue-eyed’?

Srinagar: The authorities at the University of Kashmir (KU) have failed to do away with arbitrary administrative positions including that of the Media Advisor even as the university has skipped advertising the post of Director EMMRC among other posts in its latest advertisement notice.

An official source said that the Media Advisor's post, as earlier reported by Greater Kashmir, does not exist on the Schedule of Establishment of the university and was arbitrarily assigned as designation by former VC Talat Parvez to Shahid Rasool, then Director EMMRC in 2019 and then to his wife Saleema Jan, Research Associate EMMRC, in 2021.

"We do not have any such position on the university's recruitment roll," an official in the Recruitment Section told Greater Kashmir.