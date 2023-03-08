Director Info Akshay Labroo bereaved

Jammu: The officers and officials of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have condoled the demise of maternal grandmother of Director Information, Akshay Labroo.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a condolence meeting in this regard was chaired by Joint Director Information, Headquarter, Naresh Kumar in which all the officers and employees of the department participated.
The officers and officials during the meeting extended their deepest condolences with the Director Information and also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, Joint Director Information, Kashmir Division, Muhammad Aslam condoled the demise of Labroo’s maternal grandmother.
In this regard a condolence meeting was held at the office chamber of Joint Director Information Kashmir at Drabu House, Rambagh.
Expressing solidarity, the Joint Director extended his condolences to the Director Information on the demise of his maternal grandmother and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the grief stricken.
Besides, other officers and officials of the department also offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.