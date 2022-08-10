Director Information reviews implementation of Media Policy 2020

Jammu: Director Information Akshay Labroo chaired a meeting of the senior officers of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to review the status of implementation of actionable points under Media Policy 2020.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that threadbare discussions were held on various aspects regarding the effective implementation of Media Policy 2020 through a detailed action plan.

He said that the key decisions that were taken were, devising standard operating procedures for media communication during times of natural disasters, strengthening and institutionalising social media cells by way of pooling in young, desirous employees, periodical training of the employees in media and digital communications, framing guidelines for starting and institutionalising annual media awards.