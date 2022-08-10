Director Information reviews implementation of Media Policy 2020

Jammu: Director Information Akshay Labroo chaired a meeting of the senior officers of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to review the status of implementation of actionable points under Media Policy 2020.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that threadbare discussions were held on various aspects regarding the effective implementation of Media Policy 2020 through a detailed action plan.
He said that the key decisions that were taken were, devising standard operating procedures for media communication during times of natural disasters, strengthening and institutionalising social media cells by way of pooling in young, desirous employees, periodical training of the employees in media and digital communications, framing guidelines for starting and institutionalising annual media awards.
Besides this, it was decided that the Recruitment Rules of the Information Directorate would be revised to bridge the gap between the contemporary needs and the existing employee pool.
The Director also instructed the Divisional Joint Directors to initiate the process of empanelment and de-empanelment as per the due process stipulated in the media policy to encourage healthy journalism and subvert plagiarism and irregularities.
The Joint Director Headquarters, the Divisional Joint Directors, Deputy Director Central, Deputy Director Audio Visuals, Deputy Director Public Relations, Culture Officer, Jammu, Information Officers, and the Administrative Officer were present in the meeting.
The Director instructed the concerned officials to complete the implementation of the deliverables in a stipulated timeline and ensure that the functioning of the Directorate of Information was effectively governed by the rules stipulated under the Media Policy 2020 and that the objective standards were benchmarked for vibrant, contemporary, and healthy multi-sectoral communication of the government with the citizens.