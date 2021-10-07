Director SKIMS to retire on Dec 31: Government

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that Director SKIMS and ex-officio secretary to government, Dr A G Ahangar will retire on December 31, 2021, ruling out any further extension in his term.

“It is hereby notified that Dr A G Ahangar, Director, SKIMS & ex-officio secretary to the government, shall retire in the afternoon of 31.12.2021,” an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday read.

As already reported, the J&K government in June this year had extended the term of Dr Ahangar till December 31 this year “in view of the situation arising due to Covid-19.”

This newspaper already reported that the J&K government last month initiated a process for appointment of a new director for Sher-i- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar.

In this regard, the Health and Medical Education (HME) department J&K, has invited online applications on prescribed proforma from Indian nationals for the position of Director, SKIMS Soura.

The last date for receipt of application has been fixed as October 7. After completing the process of assessment, the selection committee will prepare a panel of three candidates in order of merit which will be placed before the governing body for making selection for the post of Director.

About the method of recruitment for the post of Director, the department in its notification has stated that the post of Director will carry a fixed pay of Rs 2,25,000 (Basic Pay + NPA) while the age of the candidate on January 15, 2021 should not exceed 62 years.

Meanwhile the J&K government on Wednesday re-constituted committees for SKIMS Soura and SKIMS medical College Bemina for selection of resident staff and tutor demonstrator on tenure basis.