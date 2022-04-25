Disability Certification to become hassle-free in J&K

“It has been pointed out that the applicants instead of being examined in the full medical board consisting of specialists, are asked to visit the specialists at the respective places of their posting causing huge inconvenience to the applicants” reads the order issued today by Health and Medical Education Department. The matter, as per the circular, has been viewed seriously by the “higher authorities”.

A slew of instructions have been ordered to decrease the problems faced by people with disabilities. These include ensuring that a week in the day be exclusively dedicated to the Medical Board at the office of the Chief Medical Officers.

The medical board meeting must ensure attendance of all nominated members.