Disappointed, no major announcements for J&K: Kashmir Inc

President, Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, Shahid Kamili said that the unemployment rate of 21 per cent in J&K has touched the highest in the country while in the Union Budget the government has targeted 60 lakh jobs through employment opportunities.

"We were also expecting a PM Development Initiative scheme for J&K as the North East is getting Rs 1500 crore for development of projects in the budget 2022-23. The revamping of the CGTMSE scheme will facilitate additional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore for MSME’s but pumping of additional finance will not boost the demand in-country and in J&K as it needs marketing support."

President, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, Muhammad Yaseen Khan said Kashmir traders have witnessed an unprecedented loss during the last three years. "During our interactions with the government representatives we have put forth this point and they too acknowledged it during pre-budget consultations. But looking at the budget it seems our suggestions have been dumped."