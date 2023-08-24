Disengagement alongside LAC | PM Modi, President Xi agree to intensify efforts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to direct relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation alongside the Line of Actual Control (LAC), official sources said on Thursday.

Briefing the media on the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra when asked about the interaction between Modi and Xi, said that both the leaders agreed to direct relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation.

PM Modi underlined that maintenance of peace, tranquillity in border areas and respecting LAC are essential for normalisation of India-China ties, Kwatra said.

During his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s concerns on unresolved issues along LAC, the Foreign Secretary said.

“It was a conversation on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit where PM Modi talked about the LAC tensions. It was not a formal bilateral,” Kwatra told reporters.

Meanwhile, he said that a major outcome of the BRICS summit was the decision of the BRICS leaders to expand its membership to include six new members.