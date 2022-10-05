Dismantle elements detrimental to J&K citizens’ well being: Home Minister

“He was told that troops deployed along the LoC and IB remain in an alert mode and some infiltration have been foiled this year so far,” officials said adding that the Home Minister was also briefed about the steps taken to prevent the dropping of weapons and drugs through drones.

The Union Home Minister asked security forces and the Police to proactively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful J&K.

Officials said that Shah also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and J&K administration for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring the rule of law.

They said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign during the Independence Day celebrations that had seen a new level of unprecedented enthusiasm also got a mention.

The officials said that the Home Minister directed that the security grid to be further strengthened to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists.

They said that he reviewed the working of the security grid and progress made on various items of the security agenda in previous meetings to reduce the incidents of terrorism and the stranglehold of the separatist networks over the system.

The officials said that the Union Home Minister exhorted the security forces and the Police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

The cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and Shah stressed that the investigation should be timely and effective.

The officials said that the concerned agencies were asked to work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation.

“The terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet, and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled,” the officials quoted the Union Home Minister as saying.