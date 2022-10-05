Dismantle elements detrimental to J&K citizens’ well being: Home Minister

Srinagar: Asking the security forces’ grid to proactively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.
Chairing a high-level security review meeting along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here Wednesday morning, Shah stressed starting a campaign against those who aid, abet, and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign.
The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary and top brasses of the Army, Police, Paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies.
Officials said that at the onset of the meeting, Shah was given a PowerPoint presentation about the prevailing security scenario in Kashmir.
They said that he was appraised about the anti-terror operations being conducted by different security forces agencies in a synergised manner.
Officials said that the Home Minister appreciated the role of the security forces’ in tackling terrorism, but at the same time stressed intensifying the anti-terror operations.
He asked them to act tough against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and other sympathisers of terror infrastructure.
Officials said that Shah was also apprised about the status of infiltration gird along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).
“He was told that troops deployed along the LoC and IB remain in an alert mode and some infiltration have been foiled this year so far,” officials said adding that the Home Minister was also briefed about the steps taken to prevent the dropping of weapons and drugs through drones.
The Union Home Minister asked security forces and the Police to proactively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful J&K.
Officials said that Shah also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and J&K administration for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring the rule of law.
They said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign during the Independence Day celebrations that had seen a new level of unprecedented enthusiasm also got a mention.
The officials said that the Home Minister directed that the security grid to be further strengthened to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists.
They said that he reviewed the working of the security grid and progress made on various items of the security agenda in previous meetings to reduce the incidents of terrorism and the stranglehold of the separatist networks over the system.
The officials said that the Union Home Minister exhorted the security forces and the Police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.
The cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and Shah stressed that the investigation should be timely and effective.
The officials said that the concerned agencies were asked to work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation.
“The terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet, and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled,” the officials quoted the Union Home Minister as saying.