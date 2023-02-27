Dismantling Terror Ecosystem | SIU attaches 4 houses for willfully providing shelter to terrorists

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to dismantle terror ecosystem, Special Investigation Unit (SIU-II) of Police in Srinagar Monday attached four residential houses in the city for providing willful shelter to the terrorists.

The Police have requested again not to provide shelter or logistics to terrorists failing which law would take its own course.

Among the attached residential houses, three were located at Barthana area of Qamerwari and one at Sangam area of Eidgah, Srinagar.

Police said that these houses were providing shelter to the terrorists.

It said that these orders were issued in exercise of power conferred under Section 25 read with 2 (g)(ii) of the UA(P) Act.