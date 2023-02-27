Dismantling Terror Ecosystem | SIU attaches 4 houses for willfully providing shelter to terrorists

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to dismantle terror ecosystem, Special Investigation Unit (SIU-II) of Police in Srinagar Monday attached four residential houses in the city for providing willful shelter to the terrorists.
The Police have requested again not to provide shelter or logistics to terrorists failing which law would take its own course.
Among the attached residential houses, three were located at Barthana area of Qamerwari and one at Sangam area of Eidgah, Srinagar.
Police said that these houses were providing shelter to the terrorists.
It said that these orders were issued in exercise of power conferred under Section 25 read with 2 (g)(ii) of the UA(P) Act.
The information of attachment of properties was submitted to the designated authority.
The residential houses belonged to Shaheena, wife of Muhammad Yusuf Nath and Asif Nath, son of Muhammad Yunis Nath; Altaf Ahmad Dar, son of Muhammad Abdullah, Mudasir Ahmad Mir, son of Muhammad Sultan of Barthena, Qamerwari, and Abdul Rehman Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat of Sangam, Eidgah.
Police said that these houses were attached in presence of the Executive Magistrates and other witnesses.
It said that the team on spot directed the concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated authority.
Police said that Police Station Parimpora on May 28, 2022, received a reliable information and registered a case under FIR No 127/2022 under Section 153 A, 153 B, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and in its continued investigation, a module was found involved in hiding and providing logistical support to active terrorists of TRF and LeT outfit, which resulted in the arrest of the involved persons.
It said that during the investigation, Police found that the terrorists had been sheltered in these residential houses and during the course of investigation proceeding under Section 24/25 of the UA(P) Act was initiated.
“Later proper accord of approval for attachment of houses was received,” Police said. “Besides, the chargesheet of the case was presented before the court under Section 7/25 of A Act and 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act on December 2, 2022, against 13 accused persons including the active terrorists of TRF and LeT for the logical judicial determination.
It said that the investigation of the case was still going on under Section 173(8) and appealed to the citizens not to provide shelter or logistics to terrorists failing which law would take its own course.
“It is again requested all citizens not to give shelter or extend logistics to the terrorists. In all cases of proved willful shelter and logistic assistance to terrorists, arrest in the case and property attachments and seizures will take place, as it is fully mandated as per the existing laws,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.