Displaced KPs will be able to return to Kashmir soon: Mohan Bhagwat

“Challenges do come in everyone's life ... We are in a situation where we were displaced in our own country three-four decades ago. What is the solution?” he said and added, “We will not succumb and see our pledge fulfilled by returning to our homes.”

He referred to Israel and said the Jews struggled for 1800 years for their homeland. “Nothing much was done in 1700 years by them for their pledge, but over the past 100 years, the history of Israel saw it achieving its target and also becoming one of the leading countries in the world,”

“We (Kashmiri pandits) have had to live in different parts of globe despite the fact that Kashmir is an integral part of India. We can live anywhere but we cannot forget our homeland,” he said. Bhagwat said ‘The Kashmir Files' movie has highlighted the reality of Kashmiri pandits before the world. He said the removal of Article 370 "opened the way for the return of the pandits to the Kashmir valley".