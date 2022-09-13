DISPOSING BIODEGRADABLE WASTE | Baramulla youth shows how it can be done with vermicomposting technology

“During the subject study, the vermicomposting technology attracted me immensely as it provides a solution to the environmental pollution,” Khan said.

The process of vermicomposting is simple involving earthworms. After collecting biodegradable waste, it IS mixed and put for decomposition for 10-15 days in a small pit. Later, earthworms are used to make a humus-like material, known as vermicompost.

The process is carried out in a closed atmosphere in a pit. The vermicompost enhances soil fertility while vermicompost-treated soil has bulk water density and water retention. The compost is used as organic fertiliser in the agriculture sector owing to its nutrient value.

Khan has been engaged in vermicompost production for the last three years.

“I produce around 150 quintals of vermicompost although the demand is over 300-400 quintals,” he said. “I am planning to produce vermicompost at a large scale and it can fetch me over Rs 10 lakh annually.”

Khan said that the J&K administration needs to provide a solution to the unscientific dumping of biomedical waste by using vermicomposting technology.