Distress calls from stuck Kashmiri students make parents anxious

Another student in his video message asked people back home in Kashmir, “not to panic as the situation was peaceful as of now.”

“So far we are safe here and we have been taking normal classes for the last two weeks. But classes were closed today at our University as some blast sounds were heard,” the Kashmiri student in his video message said.

He said students from other parts of India have left for their homes while some were still in Ukraine. “But as of now we are all safe,” he said.

However students stuck in other parts of Ukraine said the situation was tense for the last few days.

“We are restless as nobody knows what will happen in the next few days. There is an atmosphere of fear and war like situation all over,” another Kashmiri student said.