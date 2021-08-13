Div Com, ADG review Rajouri security scenario, meet victims

Rajouri: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr. Raghav Langer and Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Friday visited Rajouri and took a detailed review of the security situation there.

The visit was in the backdrop of a grenade-attack on the house of BJP leader in Rajouri late Thursday evening. The duo also met the injured members of the BJP leader’s family.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu and ADGP Jammu this morning reached Rajouri. They straightway went to the Advanced Landing Ground of the army at Gujjar Mandi and facilitated air lifting of a critically injured patient.

The duo, accompanied by the officers of civil administration and police, later visited the BJP leader’s house where the grenade attack took place. They took stock of the situation there.

They also visited GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri and met the injured in the grenade attack. The doctors in the hospital briefed the officers regarding the healthcare status of victims.

Later, both the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Additional Director General of Police took an overall review of the security scenario in Rajouri district. During the meet, they were briefed by the District Police officers about the measures put in place on the counter-insurgency front.

They were also informed about the status of investigation that was taken up following this explosion.