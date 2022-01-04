Div Com Jammu gets IAS Selection grade

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer has been elevated to the rank of Administrative Secretary to the government.
Earlier the government accorded sanction to the promotion of Dr Langer to the Selection Grade of the Indian Administrative Service in pay scale of 123100-215900 with effect from January 1, 2022.
Besides two senior IFS officers from J&K too were empanelled to hold the post of joint secretary or equivalent at the Centre.
Both the officers Naveen Kumar Shah and Roop Avtar Kaur of J&K cadre are presently on central deputation.